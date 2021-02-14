Swiss National Bank Has $828.06 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,495,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Pfizer worth $828,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

