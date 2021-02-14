Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Costco Wholesale worth $650,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $60,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

