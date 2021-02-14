Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Starbucks worth $536,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

