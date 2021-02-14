Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.48% of Crown Castle International worth $328,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

