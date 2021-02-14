Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Anthem worth $328,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $32,394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.62. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

