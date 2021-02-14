Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Intuit worth $399,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $413.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $414.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.