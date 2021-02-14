Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Mastercard worth $1,260,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

