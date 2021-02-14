Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of AbbVie worth $714,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 67.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.9% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in AbbVie by 36.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of ABBV opened at $104.44 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

