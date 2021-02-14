Swiss National Bank Sells 125,600 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of NIKE worth $665,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.