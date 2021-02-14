Swiss National Bank Sells 18,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of ServiceNow worth $398,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $591.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.