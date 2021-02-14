Swiss National Bank Sells 213,100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,100 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,449,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

