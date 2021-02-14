Swiss National Bank Sells 280,900 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,078,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280,900 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Facebook worth $2,479,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $269.20. The stock has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

