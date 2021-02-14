Swiss National Bank Sells 421,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,059,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 421,100 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Intel worth $800,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 46,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

