Swiss National Bank Sells 46,600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Netflix worth $900,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $556.52 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

