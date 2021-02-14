Swiss National Bank Sells 49,200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of American Tower worth $390,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $227.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

