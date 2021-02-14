Swiss National Bank Sells 503,900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,748,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 503,900 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Comcast worth $930,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.