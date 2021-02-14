Swiss National Bank Sells 54,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $395,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

