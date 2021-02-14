Swiss National Bank Sells 59,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,039 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Adobe worth $994,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $498.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day moving average is $478.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

