Swiss National Bank Sells 66,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Duke Energy worth $326,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

