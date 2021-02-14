Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in January

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 14th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.3 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SYIEF stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

