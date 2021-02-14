Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Increased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the quarter. Synaptics accounts for approximately 3.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.08% of Synaptics worth $35,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $8,405,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

SYNA stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.