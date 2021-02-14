Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $292.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.