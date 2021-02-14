Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.66% of Synovus Financial worth $31,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $42.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

