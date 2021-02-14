Syquant Capital Sas Acquires Shares of 50,300 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.13% of Vital Farms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.