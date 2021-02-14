Syquant Capital Sas Buys New Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.
SNRHU opened at $11.01 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.
