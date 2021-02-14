Syquant Capital Sas Buys New Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

SNRHU opened at $11.01 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

