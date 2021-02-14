Syquant Capital Sas Buys Shares of 143,719 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,000. CoreLogic accounts for about 2.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.18% of CoreLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,972,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.45.

CLGX stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

