Syquant Capital Sas Buys Shares of 93,000 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. PNM Resources makes up 1.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.11% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

