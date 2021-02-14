Syquant Capital Sas Decreases Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Syquant Capital Sas lowered its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,229 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value Acquisition comprises approximately 1.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth $56,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

