Syquant Capital Sas Decreases Stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Syquant Capital Sas lessened its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000.

TWCTU opened at $11.27 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

