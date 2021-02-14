Syquant Capital Sas Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Syquant Capital Sas reduced its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in XPeng were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

XPeng stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.