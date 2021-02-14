Syquant Capital Sas Invests $7.67 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up 2.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

