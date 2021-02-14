Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000. Scion Tech Growth I accounts for about 2.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCOAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.30.

