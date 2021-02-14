Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Bridgetown accounts for approximately 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000.

Shares of BTWNU opened at $16.33 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

