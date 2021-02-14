Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000. Slack Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

