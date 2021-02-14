Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Ormat Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.06% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

