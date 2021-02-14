Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 115,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,000. Pinduoduo makes up 5.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $208.10.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

