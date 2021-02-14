Syquant Capital Sas Reduces Stock Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Syquant Capital Sas cut its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Grubhub accounts for approximately 4.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.26% of Grubhub worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at about $17,570,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 48.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Grubhub by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,741 shares of company stock worth $1,230,415 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRUB opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.