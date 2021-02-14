Syquant Capital Sas Sells 2,251 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Syquant Capital Sas lessened its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $6,177,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

