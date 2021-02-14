Syquant Capital Sas Takes $1.53 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.22% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in SM Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of SM opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

