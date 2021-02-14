Syquant Capital Sas Takes $4.33 Million Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Duck Creek Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $58.04 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of -527.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.