Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Royal Caribbean Group makes up 1.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 259,194 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.