Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $91.72 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Syscoin has a market cap of $91.72 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.01 or 0.00428563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 606,552,102 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

