T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.