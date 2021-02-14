Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 4.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $138.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

