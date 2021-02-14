Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 119.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

