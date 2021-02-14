Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 813,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 535,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,425,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,007,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,886,000 after buying an additional 347,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $138.06 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

