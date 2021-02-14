TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) vs. Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.55 $54.94 million $1.10 40.99

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 16.88% 11.44% 3.03%

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company provides network service to 844,194 postpaid and 274,012 prepaid subscribers. The Broadband segment offers broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leased spaces. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

