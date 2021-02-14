Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.