Tap (XTP) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Tap has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and $24,575.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.60 or 0.00948585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00050603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.31 or 0.05153151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

