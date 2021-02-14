Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Target worth $337,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

